Major WWE star sends bold warning to John Cena

A major WWE Superstar delivered a bold warning to John Cena amidst his retirement tour. Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2025.

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker was recently interviewed by MuscleManMalcolm and he sent a message to The Cenation Leader. Breakker warned that if the legend wanted to make it to the end of his retirement tour, he should stay away from him:

"I just don't think it's very wise for John Cena. A lot of things have changed since SummerSlam. I know this is John's farewell tour, and it's his last year, and everyone's celebrating the last year of John Cena, but if he wants to make it to the end of that year or make it to the end of this run, he probably just stay away from me. I wouldn't want to face me. If I was him and was 47 years old, I would not want to face me," said Breakker. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

Cena made it to the final two of the Men's Royal Rumble match, but it was not meant to be. Jey Uso eliminated the veteran to win the Men's Royal Rumble and will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE star claims John Cena endorsed Jey Uso at Royal Rumble 2025

Former NWA Champion EC3 recently shared his thoughts on Jey Uso winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and noted that John Cena endorsed The Yeet Master following his victory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, EC3 admitted that he didn't realize how over Jey Uso was with WWE fans. The veteran added that Cena being eliminated by Uso at WWE Royal Royal Rumble 2025 was a major endorsement:

"Da*n I didn't know how over he was with the people, right? So seeing that entrance and you know seeing what happened in Cleveland (RAW after Royal Rumble) 'cause people there and just the way people are reacting to it. I am like hell yeah, Jey is awesome. This is great, you know, endorsed by Cena, getting that big win 'cause we talked about and that would make a guy. But now I see that's the intent, and it should." [23:44 onwards]

John Cena will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1, 2025. It will be interesting to see if the 47-year-old can win the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE next month to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41.

