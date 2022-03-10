Mandy Rose finally reacts to Dolph Ziggler's NXT Championship win

In one of her latest tweets, Mandy Rose shared her reaction to Dolph Ziggler's big NXT title win.

Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler have quite a history together. They were an on-screen couple on WWE TV, on the road to WrestleMania 36. However, things didn't work out between them. At the event, Rose betrayed Ziggler and got together with the fan-favorite Otis. Since their split, Ziggler has tried to get back with Mandy on several occasions.

At the latest NXT Roadblock special, Ziggler competed in a Triple Threat match for Bronn Breakker's NXT title, with Tommaso Ciampa being the third competitor. In the end, The Showoff pinned Ciampa to win the prestigious belt for the first time in his career. The win sent Wrestling Twitter by storm, and fans were genuinely surprised over the same.

Now, Ziggler's former on-screen partner Mandy Rose has posted her opinion on his win via her official Twitter handle. Check out what she had to say:

"Look at the trend I started … Congrats @HEELZiggler 😑" wrote Mandy in her tweet.

Mandy Rose was referring to her NXT Women's title win in her tweet

The 'trend' that Rose referred to in her tweet is about stars moving from the main roster to NXT and winning a title on the latter show.

She returned to NXT in July 2021 and formed a stable with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The trio began calling themselves Toxic Attraction on WWE TV.

At Halloween Havoc 2021, Rose met Raquel González in a "Chucky's Choice Trick or Street Fight Match" and defeated her to win the NXT Women’s title. She has been doing quite well on the brand ever since.

It remains to be seen how Ziggler will fare as the NXT Champion in the coming weeks. What was your reaction to this sudden turn of events? Share your thoughts on Rose and Ziggler holding the top titles on NXT 2.0!

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Angana Roy