Mandy Rose reacts to Bayley's message about major WWE moment

Former WWE star Mandy Rose recently had an online interaction with Bayley.

The former NXT Women's Champion spent seven years in WWE before her release in 2022. Since then, she has stepped away from wrestling and is currently involved in other online endeavors.

The 2019 Women's Elimination Chamber was held to determine the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions. Recently, two of the participants, Mandy Rose and Bayley, engaged in an online interaction discussing the match, seemingly sharing an internal joke between them.

"😂😂😂😂😂💀💀💀," Mandy Rose wrote.

Check out their interaction below:

Expand Tweet

The Boss 'n' Hug Connection duo of Bayley and Sasha Banks went on to win the Chamber that year and become the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions.

Mandy Rose recently shared WWE's scrapped plans for WrestleMania 35

Mandy Rose participated in the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. However, according to her, WWE had initially planned bigger things for her, but those plans were later changed.

During a recent interview with McKenzie Mitchell, Rose revealed that during their storyline involving herself, Sonya Deville, and Asuka, someone had informed her that it would culminate at WrestleMania in a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Asuka.

"Yeah, I do remember. Obviously, we were in a storyline. It was Sonya Deville, Asuka, and myself. Sonya and I were starting too... we had some conflicts being created. It was kind of the beginning of it where we were costing each other the match and we just weren't getting on the same page with things, our matches, and with Asuka... I was told from somebody, that it would potentially be me versus Asuka for the [SmackDown] Women's Championship at WrestleMania [35]," Mandy Rose said.

It will be interesting to see if the 33-year-old star ever decides to return to the squared circle.

Do you wish to see Mandy Rose make a return to WWE in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!