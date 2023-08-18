Mandy Rose reacts to Lacey Evans possibly starting an OF account

Mandy Rose has reacted to Lacey Evans' tease about starting an OF account after her WWE departure.

Lacey Evans is no longer with WWE. The 33-year-old star recently parted ways with the company following a seven-year run.

Shortly after, Evans received a suggestion from a fan on Twitter. The fan in question asked Evans to start an OF account. The ex-WWE star's response hinted that she was interested in starting an OF. The tweet came to Mandy Rose's notice, who seemed intrigued with Evans' response. Check out the tweet below:

Mandy Rose made tons of money on FanTime after her WWE release

Rose was a hot topic on Wrestling Twitter following her WWE release. Shortly after her release, it was revealed that Rose made about $500,000 on her FanTime page.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes that Rose will make her return to pro wrestling somewhere down the line. Here's what he said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast:

"But honestly, she (Mandy Rose) started out as a pretty face and a pretty body; the model look. But she really learned the ropes, and she really became quite a talent in NXT and WWE. And Teddy is gonna know this better than either of us. Once you go away from it for years, there's always something that's gonna drive you back in because you really never wanna leave it forever," said Bill Apter. [3:15 - 3:45]

As for Lacey Evans, she now goes by her real-life moniker of Macey Estrella. It remains to be seen if she will end up making her way to another promotion. Evans is going to open her own local diner, as per Bryan Alvarez of WOR.

