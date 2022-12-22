Mandy Rose receives a big challenge for first-time-ever match after WWE firing

Mandy Rose's recent WWE release has opened up various intriguing possibilities for her in other professional wrestling promotions. Among the many scenarios, what if she crosses paths with IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo?

Last week, Rose's 413-day NXT Women's Championship reign ended as Roxanne Perez became the new titleholder. The booking decision surprised fans, but what puzzled everyone further was her departure from WWE soon after. The 32-year-old's racy content on FanTime reportedly led to her firing.

Should Rose pursue a professional wrestling career moving forward, Purrazzo would welcome her to IMPACT Wrestling. In an interview with Metro.co.uk, the two-time Knockouts World Champion said:

"I’m gonna open the door and welcome her in! I think that the Mandy Rose that came to NXT a year and a half, almost two years ago, to the Mandy Rose we see today has been a complete evolution of Mandy Rose." Purrazzo continued, "To see her in a different light and on a different platform, and see what else she can do without the WWE confines, is going to reinvent her again."

Purrazzo presented herself as a challenge to Rose for a singles clash:

"Obviously we can’t speculate what she’s gonna do, or what her mindset is, if she wants to wrestle, if it she doesn’t want to wrestle – it wouldn’t be fair to. But if she chooses to wrestle, I want to wrestle her."

Whether or not Rose needs to wrestle again is one of the biggest questions regarding her future. The former WWE Superstar has already earned an insane amount of money since being released by the company.

Another IMPACT Wrestling name wants Mandy Rose to contact him following her WWE exit

Not too long ago, Tommy Dreamer revealed that IMPACT Wrestling "would love to have" Rose on board as an in-ring talent. During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, the ECW legend said:

"If she doesn't go to AEW, 1000%, IMPACT would love to have her, 'cause you're a star, and you're great in the ring. And if AEW doesn't jump on that, hell, IMPACT will." Dreamer added, "Hey, Mandy Rose! Call me, text me, DM me!"

Polarizing reactions on Twitter have certainly followed Rose's WWE release. As part of the conversation, a former Intercontinental Champion's involvement in the situation has been questioned. You can read more about it here.

What are your thoughts on the top star's controversial WWE departure? Sound off in the comments section below.

