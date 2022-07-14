Mandy Rose shares two-word reaction to fan who believes her NXT move was career-defining

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has responded to a fan praising her move from WWE's main roster to NXT 2.0.

Rose returned to NXT in July 2021 after finding some success on the main roster with Sonya Deville and Paige. Mandy and Sonya were also part of a tag team known as Fire & Desire, but broke up during Mandy's romantic storyline with Otis. She defeated Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match at SummerSlam 2020.

Mandy has become the focal point of the NXT Women's Division since her return to the brand. The 31-year-old has been the NXT Women's Championship for 258 days and retained the title last night after Roxanne Perez was betrayed by her tag team partner.

The WWE Universe has certainly taken notice of her hard work. A fan took to Twitter today to write a glowing review of the NXT Women's Champion, writing:

"Mandy Rose going to #WWENXT was the best decision they’ve made in so long. She legit has ELEVATED the whole roster. But she won’t get her props."

Rose seemed to share the sentiment, replying with two words in a quote tweet:

"PREACH honey!"

The WWE Universe reacts to Mandy Rose's tweet

While the fan that Mandy replied to was eager to sing her praises, some among the WWE Universe have different opinions on the subject.

Many believe that Mandy has brought a lot to NXT and does not get the credit that she deserves. However, there are fans that miss the black and gold version of the brand and believe that her title reign has been a negative for the Women's division.

One fan believes that Mandy will get more credit if she beats one of the Four Horsewomen in WWE (Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch):

The Toxic Attraction leader typically plays a heel on WWE television, but she broke character to congratulate Liv Morgan on her historic win at WWE Money in the Bank.

