Mandy Rose reveals her father's reaction to NSFW segment with major WWE star on SmackDown

Mandy Rose recently opened up about her father's reaction to one of the most controversial segments in her WWE career. She also revealed that she enjoyed working with a current WWE star.

In 2019, Rose feuded with Naomi on SmackDown. As part of the storyline, God's Greatest Creation tried to seduce the former SmackDown Women's Champion's husband, Jimmy Uso. In one of the segments on the blue brand, the 39-year-old went to her hotel room after she gave him the key while she waited for him in her robe.

As the former NXT Women's Champion took off her robe and stood in her lingerie, a photographer surprisingly appeared to capture some photos of her and Jimmy together in that compromising position. Rose then put her robe back on, revealing to Jimmy that it was a trap to break up his marriage with Naomi, stating that it was never about him. Nevertheless, she was surprised when the former SmackDown Women's Champion showed up and attacked her. The two brawled in the hotel before Rose fled.

In a recent episode of the Power Alphas podcast, Rose recalled the hotel room segment, disclosing that she enjoyed working with Naomi. Meanwhile, she claimed her father was not a fan of what she did:

"Definitely, you know, one of my favorites with [Jimmy] Uso and Naomi. It was a ton of fun. I loved working with Naomi. She was a lot of fun. We were good friends. And it was cool to be in a storyline and, you know, we made it feel so real. It was obviously Naomi's real husband [Jimmy] Uso and I think that hotel scene still has like an immense amount of views on YouTube. Don't quote me, I don't know how many but that hotel scene really broke headlines. You know, my dad might not have been too happy with it but you know what? It was pretty big. I was actually a lot of fun fighting Naomi in like my robe and panties. Kinda brought us back to like the Attitude Era a little bit, you know," she said. [34:53 - 35:36]

Mandy Rose was released from WWE in 2022

Mandy Rose joined WWE after participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition. Nearly two years later, she made her main roster debut. Over the next four years, the 34-year-old wrestled on RAW and SmackDown. However, she returned to NXT in 2021 to become the leader of Toxic Attraction.

God's Greatest Creation's second run in NXT was a success as she held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez hours before she was released from her WWE contract in December 2022. She has since stepped away from in-ring competition.

Rose is currently planning her wedding to former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli. She also disclosed that they are trying to have a child. It would be interesting to see if the former NXT Women's Champion would ever return to the WWE ring.

