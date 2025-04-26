Massive plans in place for Drew McIntyre (Exclusive)

A recent report suggests Drew McIntyre is poised to reach new heights in WWE. This update has emerged following the star's massive win at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On April 20, 2025, The Scottish Warrior went one-on-one with Damian Priest in a violent Sin City Street Fight on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The two superstars left no stone unturned, inflicting damage on each other with chairs, steel steps, and tables. In the end, McIntyre trapped his opponent face-first into a chair in the ring corner and hit him with a Claymore to secure a dominant victory.

That being said, the 39-year-old star is expected to move into the main event scene very shortly. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, The Scottish Psychopath is slated for major rivalries and a world title push post-WrestleMania 41.

Drew McIntyre issues a statement after creating history at WWE WrestleMania 41

At one point during his bout at The Show of Shows, the former World Heavyweight Champion took a selfie with Damian Priest when the latter was incapacitated at the ringside. Drew McIntyre posted the picture on X mid-contest and stated that he was "still bored at work."

Later, The Scottish Warrior noted on X that his post had achieved remarkable engagement. Among the posts from the past 60 days, it garnered the second-highest number of likes within the first hour, topped WrestleMania reposts, and received the most views during the event.

"The numbers never lie, and neither does Drew McIntyre: 2nd most liked post on X within the first hour [past 60 days]; most reposted WrestleMania content on X; most viewed post during WrestleMania," he wrote.

On this week's Friday Night SmackDown, McIntyre defeated LA Knight by DQ due to outside interference from Priest. The Archer of Infamy's actions have made the Scotsman the number-one contender for Jacob Fatu's United States Championship.

