Massive plot twist could see The Judgment Day recruit new member AND attain more gold at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, according to veteran (Exclusive)

While The Judgment Day are clearly on a roll of late, a surprising developement could see them gaining one more member, and also more gold at WWE Crown Jewel, or so a veteran thinks.

Drew McIntyre has gained traction over the last few days, returning to action with an aggresive personality. His run has brought him in contact with Seth "Freakin" Rollins, which resulted in a match being set for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel.

While rumors of McIntyre's contract situation uncertain, fans are heavily invested in seeing the outcome of the match. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter speculated about Drew potentially winning the title, only to be taken down by Money in the Bank holder, Damien Priest. This could also lead to McIntyre turning heel, and joining The Judgment Day in a wild turn of events.

"What if he does that, and he becomes champion? We are talking about Damien Priest cashing in on Drew, then Drew becomes a member of The Judgment Day." (33:50 - 34:09)

Rhea Ripley could be setting up the entry of Drew McIntyre to The Judgment Day, says WWE veteran

Vince Russo had something similar to say about Drew McIntyre's WWE future recently, when discussing a potential heel turn.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo predicted that The Judgment Day would grow its ranks to become even more of a dominant faction. Given the state of things, Drew would be a prime pick for the Eradicator.

"To me, the best thing they are doing is if Rhea Ripley is trying to recruit everybody, she's gotta get one, and you know to me, it looks like that one is gonna be Drew McIntyre, and you know what bro, if they do that, you know, at least it'll be something, and maybe they do it... (Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest). Maybe that's where he (Drew McIntyre) helps Priest. No, I think basically it's him and Seth (Rollins), that's where he should accept the favor from Judgment Day," Russo said. (34:51 - 35:42)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Drew after his match against Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel.

