Massive RAW Superstar is winning the 2024 Royal Rumble match, according to WWE Universe

The 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is right around the corner, and the WWE Universe is calling for a top RAW Superstar to win the 30-man namesake match. That name is Sami Zayn.

The Canadian star may have been written off TV following a brutal attack from Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW earlier this week. Zayn lost to McIntyre in the opening match, following which he was attended to by medical personnel backstage for ankle injury concerns. When Jackie Redmond tried to get an update from Sami Zayn, The Scottish Warrior ambushed the injured star and stomped on his ankle, leaving him in unimaginable pain.

According to recent reports, Sami Zayn requested time off and was granted. While there's no word on his potential return date, The Underdog from the Underground is featured on the official poster of the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Amid his rumored absence, the WWE Universe thinks a vengeful Sami Zayn will return to win the 30-man Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania in Philadelphia next year.

Sami Zayn has never won a Royal Rumble match before!

Vince Russo blasts Sami Zayn following his performance on WWE RAW this week

Sami Zayn was favoring his left ankle throughout the match, which killed his chances against Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on the Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Former WWE head writer Vince Russo lashed out at the former Intercontinental Champion for his poor selling:

"I'm cracking up bro, because the whole first half of the match, he's selling his ankle and then somehow it went all the way up to his upper thigh. By the end of the match, the ankle is fine, but the upper thigh isn't. Come on bro. This was, honestly bro, with getting Orton last week and then Punk, this was a total waste of three hours. What a joke!"

As for McIntyre, he is gearing up to face his arch-rival Jey Uso in yet another singles match on RAW next week. Will the former Bloodline member seek revenge on his friend's behalf? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see Sami Zayn win the 2024 Royal Rumble match?