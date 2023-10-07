Massive swerve in the Fastlane world title match is a real possibility, agrees WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane, and this could be where Damian Priest potentially cashes in his MITB contract, according to Bill Apter, Teddy Long and Mac Davis.

The trio broke down the Fastlane match card and provided their predictions for every contest, including the Last Man Standing showdown between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. As noted earlier, Apter predicted Shinsuke Nakamura to dethrone Seth Rollins and also revealed how the former Shield member could win the belt back.

Apter acknowledged Damian Priest having the prestigious Money in the Bank briefcase and laid out a scenario where The Judgment Day member cashes in the contract on Nakamura after the latter defeats Rollins.

The famed wrestling journalist explained briefly:

"Keep this in mind: if Nakamura wins right, what is stopping Damian Priest from cashing in if Nakamura gets hurt during that match?" [9:20 - 9:30]

Teddy Long and Mac Davis both felt that WWE booking a swerve with Preist taking the World Heavyweight Championship off Nakamura could actually happen.

"Well, that's something to think about, too," Teddy Long chimed in.

What should fans expect from WWE Fastlane 2023?

The Last Man Standing match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura will likely be the end of their compelling program.

Unlike some of WWE's other premium live event match cards, Fastlane doesn't have a long lineup, and currently features five confirmed matches, including Rollins vs. Nakamura.

The biggest attraction is inarguably John Cena teaming up with LA Knight to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Fastlane's biggest matches are tag team encounters as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will also join forces to challenge for the undisputed tag team titles against The Judgment Day.

IYO SKY could have a tough job defending her women's title at the upcoming WWE PLE, as she will put it on the line against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match.

There is also a lot of hype surrounding who would join Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in LWO's six-man tag team match against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. We've got a spoiler on a returning superstar who might fill the spot, and you can read more on that right here.

