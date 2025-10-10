Massive update on The Usos' relationship before WWE Crown Jewel

The Usos reunited last month, but their relationship is already teetering after what "Main Event" Jey has been doing. There's a massive update on how things are between the twins heading into WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.
This past Monday on RAW, Jey and Jimmy weren't in sync as they lost to CM Punk and LA Knight in the main event. Roman Reigns' influence on The Yeet Master has been apparent, with "Big Jim" getting warned about staying out of his brother's way.
Despite what happened, The Usos seem to be back on the same page a couple of days before Crown Jewel: Perth. Jey uploaded an image of himself and Jimmy working out together in a gym in Australia.
"First workout done," Jey wrote.
Jey and Jimmy Uso are not on the Crown Jewel: Perth card, but they are in Australia as possible support for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is set to face Bronson Reed in an Australia Street Fight, which means Bron Breakker and even Seth Rollins could get involved.
Roman Reigns' message to The Usos
In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Roman Reigns discussed what is happening between him and The Usos. Reigns wants Jey and Jimmy to start listening to him again if they want to be successful.
"I wish he would listen to me a lot better. I wish his brother would just shut up and listen to me as well. It would make life a lot easier, because at the end of the day, I got the proof of concept. I'm the one who's mapped this thing out. I'm the one who understands how to get back to the new land. I'm the only one that can cross the ocean and come back. So I'm the only one that understands how to navigate these waters. And I just wish they would listen to me," Reigns said. [H/T Wrestle Purists]
While Jey is looking to win back the World Heavyweight Championship, Jimmy is trying to prevent him from turning into the next Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see where this current chapter of The Bloodline leads to.