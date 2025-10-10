Massive update on The Usos' relationship before WWE Crown Jewel

The Usos reunited last month, but their relationship is already teetering after what "Main Event" Jey has been doing. There's a massive update on how things are between the twins heading into WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Ad

This past Monday on RAW, Jey and Jimmy weren't in sync as they lost to CM Punk and LA Knight in the main event. Roman Reigns' influence on The Yeet Master has been apparent, with "Big Jim" getting warned about staying out of his brother's way.

Despite what happened, The Usos seem to be back on the same page a couple of days before Crown Jewel: Perth. Jey uploaded an image of himself and Jimmy working out together in a gym in Australia.

Ad

Trending

"First workout done," Jey wrote.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

The Usos working out in Australia. (Photo: @uceyjucey on IG)

Jey and Jimmy Uso are not on the Crown Jewel: Perth card, but they are in Australia as possible support for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is set to face Bronson Reed in an Australia Street Fight, which means Bron Breakker and even Seth Rollins could get involved.

Ad

Roman Reigns' message to The Usos

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Roman Reigns discussed what is happening between him and The Usos. Reigns wants Jey and Jimmy to start listening to him again if they want to be successful.

"I wish he would listen to me a lot better. I wish his brother would just shut up and listen to me as well. It would make life a lot easier, because at the end of the day, I got the proof of concept. I'm the one who's mapped this thing out. I'm the one who understands how to get back to the new land. I'm the only one that can cross the ocean and come back. So I'm the only one that understands how to navigate these waters. And I just wish they would listen to me," Reigns said. [H/T Wrestle Purists]

While Jey is looking to win back the World Heavyweight Championship, Jimmy is trying to prevent him from turning into the next Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see where this current chapter of The Bloodline leads to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More