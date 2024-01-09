Massive WWE star returning at WrestleMania 40 after 5 months of in-ring absence to lose to LA Knight should happen under one condition, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes John Cena should only return to face LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 40 under one condition.

The Cenation Leader returned to the Stamford-based company last year for a brief run. The 46-year-old last competed inside the squared circle in November when he was destroyed by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, a fan suggested that Cena should return to face LA Knight at WrestleMania 40 and possibly turn heel. Matt Morgan replied that the veteran must not turn heel because it would "kill LA Knight off." However, he added that it would be a good idea only if a babyface Cena returned to lose to Knight:

"If it's corny cornball babyface John Cena coming back to lose again, yes," Morgan said. [48:12 - 48:14]

LA Knight will compete in a Fatal Four-Way match at WWE Royal Rumble

The Megastar is currently one of the top competitors on the SmackDown brand. Despite losing to Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel in November 2023, the 41-year-old has another chance to capture the title.

Knight is scheduled to square off against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and The Tribal Chief in a Fatal Four-Way championship match at Royal Rumble. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, The Megastar recently expressed his desire to win a title in 2024:

"I mean, it seems past due I guess in some regards. You know, some others would say, 'Oh, he doesn't need it.' But for me, I think I do need it. And I think the reason I need it is because it's the recognition that the company is saying, and not even the company saying, it's that I have gotten to a level where I have proven that I'm beyond worthy, I have proven that I deserve it, and I've proven that I've earned it," he said.

