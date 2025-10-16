Matt Cardona takes aim at top WWE star, "I WANT HIS TITLE"

WWE NXT saw The Indy God get involved in their affairs a few weeks back, and it seems that Matt Cardona might be sticking around. The former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion has been working with TNA Wrestling on-and-off for over a year now, allowing him to join in the NXT vs TNA storyline. And now, Cardona wants some NXT gold.Another former TNA name, Ethan Page, has done quite well for himself since joining WWE back in 2023. 40 days after debuting on the Tuesday night brand, All Ego captured the NXT Championship. And though his reign was short, it's an incredible feat to accomplish just over a month into his tenure. One year later, Page is now a two-time North American Champion.The &quot;Greatest North American&quot; Ethan Page has a match coming up against AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. at Halloween Havoc, where his North American Title will be on the line. Even if he escapes, he may have to come face-to-face with Matt Cardona. The former Intercontinental Champion had a Q&amp;A on X today and was asked about his thoughts on Ethan Page. His answer was pretty clear.&quot;I WANT HIS TITLE,&quot; said Cardona on X.Page has taken down some of the best ever to step foot in NXT to keep the gold around his waist: Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and even former WWE star Tyler Breeze. A win over Cardona would do great things for his stock, but that might not be a fight he wants. Matt Cardona's WWE return ended in a shocking upsetMatt Cardona cost Josh Briggs a spot in the NXT vs TNA ShoWdown Men's Survivor Series match. The two men would end up in a match against one another this week. Fans blew the roof off the building as &quot;When The Lights Go Down&quot; played over the speakers. Cardona's return was a rousing success off the pop alone. Unfortunately for the Death Match King, it ended in a loss. Cardona hit Radio Silence, but couldn't put Briggs away, and the big man took his face off with a Test-like Big Boot for the win. Despite that, there's a lot Cardona can bring to WWE, especially the NXT brand.