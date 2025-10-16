  • home icon
  Former WWE Superstar calls out John Cena for one last match

Former WWE Superstar calls out John Cena for one last match

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 16, 2025 22:06 GMT
Everyone wants to end up on John Cena
Everyone wants to end up on John Cena's list including the Indy God (Credit: WWE.com)

Everyone wants a piece of WWE's all-time GOAT John Cena. That's been the case for decades, but more so now, as the former Chain Gang Leader is two months away from hanging his boots up for good. Now, an old friend of Cena has called him out, angling for a final match before it's too late.

Though the success of his 2025 is a hotly debated topic, John Cena's been focused on honoring his fellow wrestlers who made him who he is today. This is especially true in recent matches, with Cena using the signature moves of past opponents who won't get the chance to meet him in the squared circle. The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Edge, and even Baron Corbin have all seen their iconic finishers pulled out in the latter half of Cena's final run.

Now, one of Cena's old allies has decided to throw his hat into the ring himself. During a Q&A on X today, The Indy God was asked who he'd like to face in WWE. Much like most wrestlers in 2025, Matt Cardona's still hopeful for a match with the Greatest.

"Cena," replied Matt Cardona on X.

If Cardona is gonna make this happen, he doesn't have much time left. And he's even making his move over on Instagram.

Is John Cena teasing one last WWE match with Matt Cardona?

John Cena has a habit of posting seemingly random images on his Instagram, sometimes of wrestlers and actors, sometimes it's just a special cup of coffee. But during his final run with WWE, Cena's been using the account to test the waters with potential match-ups, or at least honor the wrestlers he won't be able to meet in ring for the last time.

Cena posted a still from the September 30th edition of NXT, where Cardona returned to WWE to cost Josh Briggs a spot in the NXT vs TNA Men's Survivor Series match. Cardona would go on to lose to Briggs in their match this week, but he received a massive pop from the fans. Apparently, Big Match John took notice.

Cardona took the opportunity, again, to demand a challenge, this time replying with "MSG", AKA Madison Square Garden. But is this John Cena letting us know he wants to give Cardona his next main roster match, or is it just a man acknowledging his friend's success?

Edited by Greg Bush
