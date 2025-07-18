Matt Hardy addresses "salty" Goldberg reaction after WWE retirement match

Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently gave his take on Goldberg's honest reaction to his retirement bout.In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg criticized WWE for failing to air his full post-match speech during the live broadcast. The 58-year-old also revealed he wanted to wrestle on a premium live event rather than a television special on NBC.On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy said he understood the decision to end the show before Goldberg had finished his speech:&quot;He said, what, they've had three weeks of build or whatever? You've gotta kind of expect that, I would guess. I mean, maybe he was a little salty because he wanted to do his farewell speech at the end, but I know it was at the top of the hour, so they were out of time. I don't think they cut him off intentionally. If he did the rest of it, they could probably post it on socials or whatever. I mean, it just is what it is.&quot; [26:26 – 26:56]Goldberg also refused to rule out wrestling again despite viewing his encounter with Gunther as a retirement match.Matt Hardy reacts to Gunther's win over Goldberg at WWE SNMEThe finish to the match saw Gunther choke out Goldberg to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.Matt Hardy enjoyed the decisive manner of The Ring General's victory, especially considering Goldberg rarely loses via submission:&quot;I wanted to see Gunther get this win over this legend, so we did get to see that, and he choked him out, which is cool. You can't think of too many people that have choked out Goldberg and beat him in a match in that capacity, so it was a very good thing for Gunther.&quot; [26:56 – 27:12]Gunther's next World Heavyweight Championship defense will take place at SummerSlam on August 2-3. The Austrian will put the title on the line against fellow WWE RAW star CM Punk.Please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.