Maxxine Dupri abandoned former friends with "no explanation"; WWE veteran slams gaps in storyline (Exclusive)

WWE star Maxxine Dupri defeated Valhalla in her first-ever singles match on Monday Night RAW this week.

Two weeks have passed since the Viking Rules match when Valhalla smashed Dupri through a table. Since then, the newest graduate of Alpha Academy has been waiting to get her revenge. This week, she finally got the opportunity as she overcame the unpredictable superstar in her first one-on-one matchup.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about a glaring hole in the storyline. He questioned why the Maximum Male Models had been taken off TV and why there was no explanation for their absence.

"First time I see her on RAW, she's with the Maximum Male Models and she's trying to recruit Otis. Otis is kinda falling for it and Gable's still trying to do the tag team together. Then, one day, Maximum Male Models are no longer there. There was no explanation and Dupri was buying into all of Gable's stuff. I know I watch this every week, what did I miss?"

The former writer blasted WWE's incoherent storytelling and claimed that he had no interest in the match.

"When there's no story explained to me and they just throw it together, I'm never gonna care about it. I don't care about this. I don't understand, she was with these guys. They were recruiting Otis and now, they're all dressing the same. What week did I miss?" [From 18:35 - 19:36]

Chad Gable was also in action on WWE RAW

After Dupri's win on WWE RAW, The Alpha Academy was in a celebratory mood when they encountered Imperium backstage. Gunther called out the faction for making a mockery of the sport and challenged Master Gable to last five minutes in the ring with him.

The two stars put on a technical masterpiece during their singles match. However, The Ring General could not beat the Five-Minute Challenge.

After the clock ran out, the IC champ demanded the match be restarted, and he ended Gable with a Powerbomb for the win.

Gunther will now turn his attention to WWE SummerSlam, where the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre awaits him in a singles match for the Intercontinental Championship.

