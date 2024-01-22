Maxxine Dupri, Cathy Kelley and several others react to former WWE Champion and wife's special occasion

Maxxine Dupri and Cathy Kelley were among the many names who sent love to a top WWE Superstar's family, but more importantly, to the woman of the household.

It was Maryse's birthday on January 21. The former Divas Champion dumped a few photos on Instagram, which featured her husband, The Miz, and their children.

Other stars who reacted include her contemporary, Natalya, AEW personality Renee Paquette, Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay), Raquel Rodriguez, and Zelina Vega.

The Miz has been riding high on a wave of momentum as a babyface of late on WWE programming. After a noteworthy feud with Gunther, which self-admittedly benefitted the Austrian more, The A-Lister reformed Awesome Truth with R-Truth.

However, it appears The Miz is not done with The Ring General as he is only one title win away from tying the all-time record with Chris Jericho as a nine-time Intercontinental Champion.

The Miz talks about the moment that changed his WWE career forever

Despite sometimes being looked upon as a lower-mid card star in the late aughts, The Miz eventually gained prominence as a despised heel. In 2010, he captured the first of his two Money in the Bank contracts. By the end of the year, he successfully cashed it in on then-WWE Champion Randy Orton.

Recounting the moment he retrieved the briefcase and later carried it around as a trophy while being interviewed by WWE in June last year, The Miz remarked that the briefcase changed not only his career but also his life:

"I never utilized it for anything," The Miz revealed. "It was just the contract that was in it. I just walk around with it. Like, you're in the airport, you have to explain a million times what the Money in the Bank contract is, which I didn't mind because it was truly an honor to hold this briefcase and this contract. This changed my life. Changed my career. I don't know if I didn't win this contract if I would have become the superstar that I am today."

A decade later, The A-Lister defeated Otis at Hell in a Cell 2020 to win his second Money in the Bank briefcase from the latter. He once again went on to successfully cash it in. This time, on Drew McIntyre, in February 2021.

