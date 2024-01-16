The Miz teases push for mid-card WWE title again

The Miz has made it clear that he is not giving up on another reign with a certain mid-card championship in WWE.

The A-Lister is a two-time WWE Champion and a two-time United States Champion. He's also held the Intercontinental Championship a total of eight times. This gives him the second-most reigns with the title, coming in right behind Chris Jericho with nine.

The two-time Grand Slam Champion recently chased GUNTHER for the Intercontinental gold but failed to win at Survivor Series on November 25, and again on December 18 during RAW. Due to the stipulation surrounding their last match, The Miz can no longer challenge for the title as long as The Ring General is champion.

The Miz took to Instagram today to repost a photo that shows him carrying the Intercontinental Championship on his shoulder. This was actually a post from the official WWE France account, which published the photo ahead of The Miz's loss at Survivor Series back in November.

It wasn't clear why The Awesome One is just now reposting content from November. There was no caption with the photo, but many fans see this as the 43-year-old declaring that the hunt is still on for his ninth Intercontinental Championship reign.

Screenshot of The Miz's Instagram Stories post

The Miz began his first reign with the strap on July 23, 2012, after defeating Christian at RAW 1000. The reign went on for 85 days until he dropped the title to Kofi Kingston on the October 16, 2012 edition of Main Event.

The A-Lister's last Intercontinental Championship run began on January 22, 2018, by defeating Roman Reigns at the RAW 25th Anniversary special. The reign ended 75 days later at WrestleMania 34 when Seth Rollins won a Triple Threat that also featured Finn Balor.

The Miz to focus on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship?

Tonight's RAW will feature The Miz and R-Truth going up against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, but the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will not be on the line.

Awesome Truth recently reunited to defeat Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh at the RAW Day 1 special. The rivalry continued last week when The A-Lister defeated The Irish Ace. Awesome Truth is now hoping to secure a future title shot by winning tonight's non-title match over Balor and Priest.

Awesome Truth originally teamed up from June to November 2011 but failed to win any gold. They split after losing to John Cena and The Rock at Survivor Series that year, but later would make several appearances together.

The Miz has held tag team gold with Shane McMahon, John Morrison (three times), Big Show (two times), Damien Sandow, and even John Cena.

What is your bold WWE prediction for Awesome Truth in 2024? Do you think The Miz deserves another WWE Championship run? Sound off in the comments below!

