"Maybe you'll just never see me again" - Drew McIntyre opens up on retiring from WWE

Drew McIntyre has become the standard-bearer of WWE in recent years. Like everyone else, he isn't going to be around in the pro wrestling business forever. The Scotsman recently opened up about his retirement plans.Drew McIntyre's story in WWE is nothing short of inspiring, as he worked his way up to live up to the &quot;Chosen One&quot; moniker that Vince McMahon gave him before showing him the exit door.The 40-year-old superstar has since cemented himself as one of the best workers in the company, be it on the mic or in the ring. He also made his acting debut last year, working alongside Batista in The Killer's Game.Speaking on IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre was asked whether he would consider acting as a second career option. The Scotsman gave a blunt response, saying fans may never see him again once he's done with wrestling.&quot;Maybe, or maybe you'll just never see me again. Like I keep telling everybody, 'When I'm gone, I'm gone.' You won't see me coaching on some TV show or begging for your attention. When Drew McIntyre's gone, he may just be gone forever, so, enjoy when you can.&quot;McIntyre revealed that his wife has already started planning for their life after retirement.&quot;Hobbies. My wife did say is, 'You really better talk to Logan [Paul] about building us this, you know, branding, using your name right now, and expanding and she's right. We have like, a couple of, you know, properties and the likes and investments. But she was like, 'You're gonna get so bored [after retirement], so you gotta just start working on something now.' So, she wants dad to run, and I'll be the face of it. I want hobbies. I've started, I'm in Nashville. I've started, like, shooting and stuff. I'm like, 'Wow, this is kind of fun...' [Shooting guns?] [Like targets?] Yeah, I'm pretty good at it actually, just came naturally.&quot; (From 45:59 to 46:36)You can check out the full interview below:This is surprising since wrestlers often transition into behind-the-scenes roles after their retirement.What's next for Drew McIntyre in WWE?Drew McIntyre has been looking to get some revenge since failing to beat Randy Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event.He will join forces with Logan Paul to face Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam this August.This will mark the four-time Grammy-nominated artist's WWE in-ring debut. Will he be able to survive? Only time will tell.