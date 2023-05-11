"Maybe like, there's an alliance here forming" - 31-year-old WWE star on potentially joining The OC

AJ Styles made his return to WWE TV on the April 28th episode of SmackDown, only to find that he has been drafted to the blue brand along with the rest of The OC. A star from Friday nights has now expressed interest in joining the group.

Prior to AJ's injury in December 2022, Mia Yim joined the group originally consisting of The Good Brothers and the former WWE Champion. After a brief feud with the Judgment Day and Styles picking up a win over Finn Balor at Survivor Series, the rivalry fizzled out.

The OC is now looking to start fresh with a clean slate in 2023. Mia Yim and Shotzi Blackheart joined the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, where the latter was asked how it feels like to be part of the same locker room as AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim. Shotzi stated:

"Honestly, I love this. Mia, I'm a big fan of you. So, I don't know, maybe like, there's an alliance here forming, right? Wouldn't we look good together?"

Mia Yim was quick to respond:

"I will accept it!" [38:30-38-52]

The former NXT star further welcomed Mia Yim and the rest of The OC to the SmackDown locker room.

The OC's leader names two WWE matches as favorites from his illustrious career

AJ Styles was asked the question most wrestlers find difficult to answer on the latest edition of The Bump: Which is your all-time favorite match?

While the former WWE Champion initially responded as expected, calling it a "really difficult" pick, he did have an answer. Styles said:

"I always say the fans make the match. There's no doubt that you had two guys, you've heard me say this before, you thought that would never meet in a ring, and there it was, John Cena and AJ Styles, in the same ring together. In my opinion, we had some classic matches. So, I would say, Summerslam, or the Royal Rumble match that we had. Either one of those would do." [59:00-59:28]

Styles' first reign as WWE Champion ended at the Royal Rumble 2017 after losing to John Cena for the first time. He may be looking to add another feather to his cap now as he contends for the World Heavyweight Championship this Friday night on SmackDown.

