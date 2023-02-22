Melina reveals the truth about one of the most famous WWE backstage rumors

Former WWE Superstar Melina recently addressed the famous rumors about her infamous backstage attitude.

In 2004, Melina joined the Stamford-based company. She spent nearly seven years as an active competitor in WWE, during which she held the Women's Championship three times and the Divas Title twice. However, the company released her from her contract in August 2011.

Over the past few years, rumors have claimed that Melina had backstage heat with some of her colleagues. A few former WWE stars also claimed that she had an attitude.

As these rumors became among the most famous in the wrestling business, Melina addressed them during a recent interview with The Artist Version One.

"This is the way it is for a lot of backstage rumors in wrestling where everybody says like hey I was difficult and I had an attitude and everything. If you know my personality, I don't have an attitude. I always do what I'm told. I do everything to the best of my ability. I don't talk back, like especially back then. Now, different [laughs]. But back then, I always played it safe, and I always did what everybody told me to do. I listened. Never talked. I just loved what I did, and I knew it was a blessing. I was very grateful every day I was there," she said. [7:40 - 8:12]

The former Women's Champion then pointed out that the source of these rumors could have been someone she refused to have a romantic relationship with.

"So, the backstage rumors thing, that's what people say when, you know, who knows where it originated from, who the source is. And then you have to consider the source and what their position was compared to mine or if they were jealous, if they were female or if they're male and I turned down. What is it? When people kind of like try to flirt with you or whatever and then you kind of have to turn them down because you're taken. You never know their reaction. They hate me because I rejected them. And it's not a rejection, it's like I'm taken. So, you never know where the source came from," Melina added. [8:13 - 8:47]

Melina made a few sporadic WWE appearances over the past few years

After her release from the Stamford-based company in 2011, Melina made a few sporadic appearances in WWE. Her most recent appearance came nearly a year ago when she competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Melina entered the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match at number two. However, she lasted only 53 seconds before getting eliminated by Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone).

