Mercedes Mone, Batista, AJ Lee, and others react to Saraya's personal update amid WWE rumors

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Mercedes Mone, Batista, and AJ Lee, recently took to social media to react to Saraya's personal update. The erstwhile Paige is heavily rumored to return to the Stamford based promotion.

Saraya's first stint in World Wrestling Entertainment lasted from 2011 to 2022. She joined the Stamford-based company's rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling, in 2022. After making a huge name by winning the AEW Women's World Championship, the 32-year-old announced her departure from the Tony Khan-led promotion on March 26, 2025. Since then, she has been heavily rumored to return to WWE.

Amid these rumors, the star took to Instagram to share her personal update. Saraya posted several new headshots of her with a new look, asking her followers which picture they preferred the most.

"Took some headshots with @raquellie a while ago 🥰No eyelashes AND colour? Who tf do I think I am?! Which one do you prefer out of the 3? ⬇️⬇️," she wrote.

Check out the post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Saraya's post, including Mercedes Mone, Batista, AJ Lee, Ava, Torrie Wilson, Mia Yim, Renee Paquette, Mandy Rose, Alexa Bliss, Kayla Braxton, Natalya, Kairi Sane, Shotzi, Nikki Bella, and more.

Meanwhile, Cathy Kelley, Lilian Garcia, Deonna Purrazzo, Brie Bella, and Tay Melo left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Saraya's Instagram handle]

Saraya talked about Triple H's creative leadership in WWE

Amid rumors of her returning to WWE, Saraya recently talked about Triple H's influence on the current roster during her interview with WrestleZone. The former Paige said she wanted to have the freedom of being able to do what she wanted outside of wrestling.

The former AEW Women's World Champion added that she felt The Game is giving that freedom to the current WWE roster and was very understanding of what they want to do in their personal lives.

"But, I’m not trying to do anything crazy, nothing too wild. But I do want to be able to have the freedom to do what I want. That’s so important to me, is to have freedom. So, yeah. I feel like with Hunter (Triple H) now in charge too, he’s really great. He is great with his talent. He is understanding, like I said, of things that people want to do outside of wrestling. And I think this new era is probably a lot of fun now."

Check out what Saraya had to say about rumors of her potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

