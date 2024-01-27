Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) teases match against former champion amid WWE Royal Rumble return speculations?

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, recently teased a potential match against a former Divas Champion amid speculations of her WWE return at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The name in question is AJ Lee.

Moné decided to part ways with the Stamford-based company alongside former tag team partner Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) in May 2022 due to issues with the creative team. Following her departure from the wrestling promotion, one-half of the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions started competing under NJPW and World Wonder Ring Stardom while also becoming the IWGP Women's Champion.

With Royal Rumble around the corner, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Moné's potential return to WWE. The 32-year-old recently teased an appearance at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

The former superstar recently took to Instagram to tease a potential match with AJ Lee. She reshared a thread of multiple pictures featuring herself and the three-time Divas Champion. The Instagram user sharing the original post wished Moné a happy birthday and was hopeful of witnessing a match between Lee and Banks in the future. You can check out the original post by clicking here.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

AJ Lee announced her retirement from in-ring action in April 2015, mainly due to permanent damage to her cervical spine. However, with superstars like Edge and Daniel Bryan making their respective in-ring returns against all odds, the possibility of anyone's comeback can never be ruled out completely.

AJ Lee is also speculated to make her return at Royal Rumble

CM Punk made his monumental return to WWE after almost a decade at Survivor Series: WarGames. The reception he got from the fans led to rumors of his wife, AJ Lee, also following in his footsteps. There is a belief among many fans that she will be part of the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match.

Lee recently fueled the speculations when she posted a video of herself training inside the squared circle alongside CM Punk. She did so for Heels, a TV series based on pro wrestling:

During an interview with WrestlingNews.co, RAW Superstar Ivy Nile stated it would make sense for AJ Lee to make her much-anticipated return on January 27.

Will AJ Lee and Sasha Banks return to WWE at the Royal Rumble? Who else do you wish to see make an appearance during the upcoming premium live event? Sound off in the comments section below.

