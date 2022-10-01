Michael Cole teases former WWE Champion's return for rumored WrestleMania 39 match during SmackDown

Michael Cole teased the return of WWE legend John Cena during the latest episode of SmackDown.

It has been about a year since John Cena wrestled in his last match. Rumor has it that Cena will return to WWE in the near future to set up a match with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Theory took on former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in singles action. A distraction from Otis and Chad Gable led to McIntyre winning via DQ.

During the match in question, veteran announcer Michael Cole had the following to say about Theory:

"No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though."

Michael Cole's tease was clearly a reference to John Cena's iconic finishing move, The Attitude Adjustment.

During his lengthy WWE run, Cena popularized the Attitude Adjustment and won several world titles with its aid. A short while ago, Cena appeared in WWE's TikTok video and had an interesting comment about Theory to share.

When asked to name a current WWE Superstar who needed an Attitude Adjustment, Cena mentioned Theory.

Theory knows the impact a match with Cena would have on his career, and he seems quite excited to face Cena somewhere down the line. Here's what Theory said about a potential bout with Cena:

"It just takes words out of my mouth, because I think when that moment happens and I’m in the ring with John Cena, man, I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what I’m gonna say. I don’t know. I have no idea just because like you’re saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we’d actually have for a story. Man that’s just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure."

Michael Cole's tease is an indication that the latest rumors about a possible match between Cena and Theory at WrestleMania 39 are legit. Getting a rub from Cena on The Grandest Stage Of Them All would do wonders for Theory's career.

What are your thoughts on Cole's tease on WWE SmackDown? Are you excited for a possible Cena-Theory outing at next year's WrestleMania?

