Mick Foley reacts to John Cena's heel turn; expects major RAW moment

Tonight's WWE RAW will move the brand closer to the 41st annual WrestleMania, and fans aren't the only ones buzzing with enthusiasm. Mick Foley follows all the action as one of the veterans who are still big fans. Foley just shared his thoughts on John Cena's heel turn and revealed excitement for a segment that likely will not happen.

Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy had several heel and babyface turns during the 307 months he spent as an active in-ring competitor. Mick last turned heel while with TNA in September 2009. He attacked Abyss, leading to a Monster's Ball loss at Bound For Glory V. Foley turned back to a babyface just two weeks later, and now he's appreciative of Cena's turn to the dark side.

Big Match John is expected to miss tonight's live RAW. Following Cena's big attack on Cody Rhodes and the heel turn with The Rock and Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber, it was revealed at the post-show press conference by The Final Boss that Cena was already flying back to Africa to continue filming a movie.

Foley and many others in the WWE Universe are hoping for a big Cena heel promo tonight, but that likely will not be happening unless there's some sort of pre-tape inserted into the live broadcast. Foley shared his excitement via Instagram.

"I [heart emoji] HEEL CENA! Really looking forward to his promo tonight on @WWE #Raw @johncena [clapping hands emoji x 3]," Mick Foley wrote with the photo below.

The Rock will not be on tonight's RAW from Buffalo either, unless there's a swerve planned or a late change. Cody Rhodes has not been officially announced by WWE, but the Undisputed Champion is expected to react to Saturday's beatdown soon.

WWE RAW updated lineup for tonight

WWE will present Elimination Chamber fallout on tonight's RAW from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Below is the updated lineup:

Live appearances by Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Gunther, CM Punk

Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY; winner will defend against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41

World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The Creed Brothers

Jade Cargill is rumored for tonight's show but not confirmed by WWE. Others advertised to appear include Penta, Jey Uso, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, The New Day, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles.

