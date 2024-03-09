Mika Rotunda shares heartfelt reaction to Triple H’s recent WWE announcement

Mika Rotunda has issued interesting comments on WWE and her family. The statement comes after Triple H's big Hall of Fame announcement.

WWE announced today that the U.S. Express will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham held the WWE Tag Team Championship on two occasions and also found success in other promotions, including All Japan Pro Wrestling. Windham is the maternal uncle to Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, as his sister married their father, Rotunda.

Wyatt's sister Mika Rotunda took to Instagram today to issue a statement on the induction of the wrestler formerly known as Irwin R. Schyster and the wrestler formerly known as Blackjack Mulligan Jr. She also commented on her late brother, Bray Wyatt (real name - Windham Rotunda), who was named after their Horseman uncle.

"Earlier today it was publicly announced by @wwe and @tripleh that my father and Uncle Barry would be inducted as part of the #WWEHOF class of 2024. [Includes Triple H's tribute caption from X] While everything he says hold true, this means so much more. After an unimaginable year in our family’s personal life, with the obvious loss of Windham. As well as the loss of my Baba, who is my father’s mother. These tokens of silver linings finding their way through dark hours into our days, whispers hope," she wrote.

Mika continued and once again mentioned her brother. She commented on how Wyatt likely would have been the one to induct her family members into the HOF this year.

"These two are so much more than just legends in the business. They’re unparalleled to me and I hold them both so close to my heart and daily life. Seeing them inducted for the 40th Wrestlemania, is a prestige undoubtedly. And so well deserved! We have a few angels watching over us that we wish could be front row. But one thing about the Windham/Rotunda dynasty, is that legends never die. @WWE Windham was always the first to celebrate other people’s success and especially their happiness. And we ALL know he would have brought the house down with one hell of an induction speech. And quite frankly, there would be no Windham Rotunda, without this dynamic duo that was and forever will be Mike Rotundo and Barry Windham. #BornInTheUSA", she wrote.

Windham was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of The Four Horsemen in 2012. Windham's father, Blackjack Mulligan, was inducted into the Hall as a member of The Blackjacks in 2012.

The WWE Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony will air live on Friday, April 5 during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia. Peacock will stream the show live from the Wells Fargo Center after SmackDown ends at the same venue.

After Paul Heyman aka Paul E. Dangerously was revealed as the top name of the Class of 2024, women's wrestling star Bull Nakano's induction was also announced. Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda as the U.S. Express were named next.

Kairi Sane took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Nakano on her induction. The Women's Tag Team Champion included a photo with the former Women's Champion.

"Congratulations, Bull Nakano. Congratulations on winning the award. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations," Sane wrote with the photo below.

Company officials have not yet announced who will induct Heyman, The U.S. Express, or Nakano. There are expected to be at least two more 2024 inductees.

