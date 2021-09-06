Legendary WWE referee Mike Chioda confirmed for a major event featuring WWE Hall of Famers, top stars from AEW, NJPW

Mike Chioda was released from WWE in April last year. A few months later, he found work in AEW for a brief period. He has now been confirmed for a major event with Qatar Pro Wrestling (QPW).

As reported by Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, the veteran has signed a contract with QPW. He will be officially joining the QPW office as Production Supervisor and Head of Referees. The contract is for one year, and he will be debuting with the company on SuperSlam III.

The SuperSlam III event will be taking place on February 26th, 2022 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar with a capacity of 20,000 people. It is set to feature a stacked card comprising superstars from WWE, AEW, and NJPW, as reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

The Nation of Domination will be reuniting at the show as special guests for the night. Notable names like Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Sting, Eric Bischoff, and Booker T have also been confirmed for the event.

It will also feature top stars such as Sammy Guevara, Brian Cage and Jon Moxley alongside NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi. It was reported earlier that Braun Strowman will also be making his appearance on the show and will be signing up once the visa details are figured out.

Mike Chioda was the longest-tenured WWE referee

Mike Chioda worked for WWE for close to 31 years before his release last year. He started working prominently with WWE from the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1989.

He officiated in plenty of WrestleMania matches throughout his tenure, such as The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8, John Cena vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 28, Triple H vs. Batista at WrestleMania 21, Shawn Michaels vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV and many more.

Following his release from WWE, he worked for a short while at AEW officiating 3 high-profile matches, including the match where Darby Allin defeated Cody for the TNT Championship at Full Gear.

Mike Chioda has been at the helm of some great pro-wrestling moments throughout history in his career and it looks like he's going to have a few more under his belt.

What do you think of Mike Chioda's storied career? Are you excited about SuperSlam III? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

