The big news of the past week in pro wrestling is the release of Zelina Vega from her WWE contract. Vega was released by WWE just hours before last week's episode of SmackDown, ending her three-year stint with the company.

The rumors have suggested that she was released as she did not want to give up on her Twitch account, which was an order sent by the powers-that-be of WWE. Fans have come to the support of Zelina Vega, while American politician Andrew Yang, as well as the labor union backed the former WWE star.

Now, a released WWE Superstar has backed Zelina Vega and revealed that he would have done the same. Miro, who went by the ring name Rusev in WWE, opened up about how he would have quit WWE if there was a Twitch ban in place.

Miro on Zelina Vega and WWE's decision to fire her

Miro backed Zelina Vega and said that it was the best decision for her. He revealed that he would've quit WWE if the company had imposed a Twitch ban when he was there.

“She’ll be fine... hey, it’s always somebody’s loss. I think that she wanted to do Twitch so that’s the best decision, the best move for her. If I were in her place I would have done the same. Well, yeah, she loves Twitch. She wanted to do more than just wrestle so she stuck to her guns. Now she’ll have the opportunity to do whatever she wants. I don’t know why everybody’s feelings bad about it. Don’t feel bad about it. She’ll be fine. She’ll be able to do anything now. There is nothing to stop her.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Zelina Vega opened up after her release and said that she was heartbroken and that she wasn't angry. WWE had recently barred their Superstars from being a part of third-party streams like Cameo and Twitch, and released a statement explaining their reasoning for doing so.

Vega was moved to SmackDown from RAW as part of the WWE Draft and looked set to have a singles run.