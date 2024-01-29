"Miss my girl" - Injured WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Shotzi

Shotzi competed in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match last night but came up short. An injured star took to social media today to send a heartfelt message to the SmackDown star and revealed that she miss her.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 went down last night, and the card for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia is starting to take shape. The Men's Royal Rumble was the main event last night, and Cody Rhodes won the match for the second year in a row. He eliminated Intercontinental Champion Gunther and then CM Punk to earn a rematch against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Damage CTRL's Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and will challenge either Rhea Ripley or her stablemate IYO SKY at The Show of Shows in April. Naomi, Jordynne Grace, Shotzi, Jade Cargill, and many more stars competed in the match, but it was The Role Model who was the last woman standing.

Last month, Charlotte Flair tore her MCL, ACL, and meniscus in a match against Damage CTRL's Asuka. Despite the injury, The Queen has been in good spirits and shared a photo with Shotzi while backstage last night at the Royal Rumble. Flair added that she missed the SmackDown star, as seen in the image below.

Flair is out of action with an injury.

Shotzi breaks character to praise former WWE rival

Shotzi and Damage CTRL were in a bitter rivalry last year, but she recently broke character to speak about working with Bayley.

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Shotzi explained that she shaved her head during their rivalry last year to show support for her sister, who was undergoing chemotherapy. The 31-year-old added that she views Bayley as a role model, and it was great to share that moment with her.

"I got to work with Bayley with it too. Bayley has always been like a huge role model to me. So to have that moment with her, to share this like meaningful moment with her was really awesome, and like, you know, I didn't really like say much of it but like everyone kinda knew anyway, and like, that really resonated with my sister, and she got like a lot of support from my fans which I really love and appreciate too," she said.

Shotzi has won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships with former WWE Superstar Ember Moon, now known as Athena in Ring of Honor. However, she has never captured a title on the main roster during her tenure. It will be interesting to see if she can finally capture a title in 2024.

