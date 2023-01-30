"Missed ya!!!" - Alexa Bliss sends a heartwarming message to 38-year-old WWE Superstar after Royal Rumble return

Even after losing to Bianca Belair last night at WWE Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss seems to remains in good spirits.

Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women's Championship against Bliss last night at the premium live event. The EST was the heavy favorite in the match, and it did not take long for the champion to overpower Alexa. The 31-year-old gave it her all but was no match for Belair and lost via pinfall after Bianca connected with the KOD. Uncle Howdy then showed up on the jumbotron and continued to play mind games with her following the match.

The good news for Alexa Bliss is that one of her old friends is back in the company. Nia Jax returned last night as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She got a great reaction from the WWE Universe but didn't last too long in the match.

The remaining superstars in the match teamed up to send Nia over the top rope for elimination just a couple of minutes after the 38-year-old made her return to the company.

Nia Jax took to Instagram to wish everyone a good morning and took a shot at the superstars that threw her out of the Royal Rumble. Alexa Bliss responded to the message and said that she missed Jax while she was away. Jax spent seven years with WWE before being released in 2021.

"*in phoebe voice** OMG !! THAT IS BRAND NEW INFORMATION 😂😂 missed ya!!! responded Alexa Bliss on Instagram.

Rhea Ripley sets a record during WWE Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley did the unthinkable last night at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

She entered the match as the first entrant and made it to the finish line. Not to be ignored, Liv Morgan entered the match at #2 and made it to the end.

Asuka tried to spit the green mist in Rhea's face, but she ducked, and Liv got hit in the eyes. The Empress of Tomorrow was caught off guard for a moment before Ripley eliminated her. Liv somehow managed to hit a Codebreaker on the ring apron while blinded, but The Eradicator held onto the ropes, and the match continued.

Morgan tried everything she could to eliminate Rhea, but it was not meant to be. Ripley sent Liv to the floor and won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan lasted over an hour and now hold the record for the longest time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE @WWE



has won the Women's Royal Rumble Match from the number spot and now ... MAMI IS GOING TO #RoyalRumble just became RHEA RUMBLE! @RheaRipley_WWE has won the Women's Royal Rumble Match from the numberspot and now ... MAMI IS GOING TO #WRESTLEMANIA !!! #RoyalRumble just became RHEA RUMBLE!@RheaRipley_WWE has won the Women's Royal Rumble Match from the number 1️⃣ spot and now ... MAMI IS GOING TO #WRESTLEMANIA!!! https://t.co/5zWrk4QwKN

Despite not succeeding at the premium live event, Nia Jax still presents an exciting challenge for Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator typically enters every match she is in with an advantage in strength, but that would not be the case against The Irresistible Force. Time will tell if the two battle inside the squared circle in the near future.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley feud with Nia Jax in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes