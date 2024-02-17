Missing WWE Superstar shows off impressive physique 263 days since last TV appearance 

An absent WWE Superstar has not appeared on television since May 2023. However, they took to social media today to show off their incredible physique.

On the May 15, 2023 edition of RAW, the promotion held a Battle Royal to determine Gunther's opponent at Night of Champions. Mustafa Ali emerged victorious but came up short in his title match against The Ring General at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia last year.

Ali has since been released from the company but is already making noise outside of WWE. Dexter Lumis was a part of the Battle Royal but has not appeared on RAW or SmackDown since. His last televised match with the company was a victory over Akira Tozawa on the May 29, 2023 episode of Main Event.

Dexter Lumis took to his Instagram today to show off his incredible physique during his hiatus from the company. You can check out the 40-year-old's new post on Instagram below.

Vince Russo claims WWE RAW is "never good"

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has taken the promotion to task following this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the wrestling veteran made a bold claim about the state of the red brand. Russo suggested the show was never good and it didn't matter if they were on the road to WrestleMania or not.

"People tell me, 'Oh, wrestling is getting hot,' this and that. We come and watch this show [RAW] every single week, and this show is never good. I don't care if they are on the Road to WrestleMania. I don't care if they are on the road to the toilet bowl. This show is never good. Ever," Russo said. [14:02 - 14:28]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Dexter Lumis has been keeping busy during his hiatus from the company. The AWOL star has been spotted on the television series Tacoma FD on Tru TV while away from the promotion.

