MJF to challenge the AEW World Champion at All Out

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, also known as MJF, has been one of the fastest rising stars in AEW since the formation of the company. This past week on AEW Dynamite, MJF started his campaign to get a shot at the AEW World Championship. After weeks of being number one in the AEW singles ranking, the 24-year old finally set his sights on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley with a scathing promo that many have called one of the best in Dynamite's history.

#BREAKINGNEWS@the_MJF will challenge the #AEW World Champion at #AEWAllOut



This Wednesday on Dynamite MJF will give us a campaign update and @JonMoxley defends the AEW World Championship against @DarbyAllin



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/HB8inXSjJs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 3, 2020

Now at All Out on September 5th, AEW has announced that MJF will get his long-awaited shot at the biggest prize in the company. This title shot has been in the making for quite some time. MJF has been calling himself "The Face of AEW" since the premiere of Dynamite last October. Now almost one year later, he can finally make his claim legitimate.

Who will MJF challenge for the AEW World Title?

In his presidential campaign promo, MJF made clear the differences between himself and the current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Referring to Moxley as "Dictator Jon", he claimed that the reason why MJF has not been in the spotlight was due to the Purveyor of Violence. While Moxley is known for his hardcore stylings, MJF is a wrestler's wrestler and a traditionalist. He wants to change AEW and take it into a brighter future, which MJF feels Moxley can not do.

However, while MJF has had a firm grip on the #1 ranking in AEW, the company had seemingly overlooked him once again, granting someone else a title shot before Friedman.

Advertisement

Following an insane ending to the No DQ Tornado Tag Team main event of last week's episode, AEW announced that the winning team would face off for the AEW World Title on the August 5th Dynamite. Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against #5 ranked Darby Allin. This move puzzled some as it followed MJF's inspiring speech about his campaign for a title shot.

Now with the announcement of MJF's shot coming at All Out, it makes things quite interesting for this week's episode. Will Darby Allin pull off the biggest upset in AEW history, winning the AEW World Title in his second attempt? Or will "Dictator Jon" retain his title to defend against the man who called him out? Whoever wins this title match will have their biggest challenge to date awaiting them.

MJF's skills in the ring and on the mic are undeniable. He would be a pitch-perfect heel world champion for AEW. No matter if it is Darby or Moxley, the winner of Dynamite's AEW World Title Match will have to compete with the in-ring ability and words of the self-proclaimed "Face of AEW".