More details surrounding Sid Eudy’s tragic passing revealed

The WWE Universe continues to mourn the loss of Sid Eudy. The former world champion mostly known as Sycho Sid, Sid Vicious or Sid Justice passed away on Monday at the age of 63. Sid's family have revealed more details on his health and the controversial link to his cancer diagnosis, along with more information on his tragic passing.

The Master & Ruler of the World passed away on Monday in Marion, Arkansas, where he lived with wife Sabrina Estes Eudy. Their son, Gunnar Eudy, announced his father's passing on Facebook, noting that his death came after battling cancer for several years. NBC News later reported that Sid Eudy's death was confirmed by the coroner in Crittenden County, Arkansas, and that he was survived by Sabrina, Gunnar, and another son named Frank, who had appeared on two seasons of Big Brother for CBS. WWE and TNA were among those paying tribute to Sid.

Trending

Gunnar took to Facebook today to pay tribute to his dad, who was Sycho to the world but just "Popper," the beloved grandfather to the Eudy family. He wrote about how Sid was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2016, and then around that same time, he was diagnosed with AFib, also known as atrial fibrillation or a type of irregular heartbeat. A pacemaker was implanted for the two-time WWE Champion, and then in April 2021, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Sid's youngest son wrote that the Stage 4 cancer diagnosis was "linked to roundup weed killer," but he did not elaborate. Sid Eudy operated a landscaping business in recent years, and Gunner's comment seems to be a reference to the Roundup brand of herbicide. Studies have allegedly linked Roundup's active ingredient to an increased risk of cancer, but the evidence is disputed.

Wrestling's softball playing grandfather passed away peacefully in his bed at home in Marion, according to Gunnar. He recalled how his father never told anyone about his battle with cancer, choosing to live his life to the fullest through the gym and boxing class, plus Little League games for his grandkids, and appearances for his fans.

Sid Eudy's son thanks WWE Universe; talks father's legacy

Two-time former WWE Champion Sid Eudy passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. Sid's youngest son, Gunnar Eudy, announced on Facebook that he passed following a years-long cancer battle.

Gunnar commented on Sid's legacy, and how he was one of a kind. He also thanked wrestling fans for their support.

"He passed away peacefully in his bed, leaving behind a legacy of strength and determination. I've never met anyone with a fraction of the strength as my father he truly was one of a kind. Thanks everyone for the uplifting words and love. We definitely feel it, we have received thousands of messages and are grateful for everyone of them. I don't have time to reply but I have read them all. Thank you, thank you, thank you!" Gunnar Eudy wrote.

The wrestling world has made Sid Eudy a trending topic for well over 24 hours now. Wrestlers such as Triple H have paid tribute, while Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley honored Sid on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback