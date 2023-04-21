"Mother is coming" - Fans erupt as superstar who hasn't wrestled in 15 months is on the WWE Draft graphic

With the WWE Draft around the corner, fans are understandably excited over what could happen as superstars move between RAW and SmackDown. Some of them have noticed a certain name that hasn't been seen much recently, who might be part of the proceedings.

Pretty much the entire active roster is featured on the official graphic of the 2023 WWE Draft, with a few notable absentees. Nevertheless, several Twitter users have pointed out that Maryse is part of the graphic alongside The Miz.

She has been included despite hardly appearing on television recently. While Maryse has accompanied her husband occasionally, her appearances aren't exactly frequent enough to be considered an active member of the RAW roster.

Meanwhile, the former Divas Champion has only wrestled once in the past four and a half years, teaming with The Miz in a mixed tag team match against Beth Phoenix and Edge at Royal Rumble 2022. As a result, fans feel Maryse could play a more significant role going forward.

A few fans have tweeted their interest in a solo run for Maryse following the WWE Draft. However, in all likelihood, she simply will go wherever The Miz goes and continue to appear alongside him. One cannot rule out the French-Canadian star becoming a more regular part of her husband's act.

Check out some of the reactions below:

jay @TOXlCATTRACTlON Mother is coming Mother is coming 😌

beebs 😚 @wickedevetorres @TOXlCATTRACTlON when maryse and scarlett get drafted away from their husband @TOXlCATTRACTlON when maryse and scarlett get drafted away from their husband

Teddy @Xx_THS_x @TOXlCATTRACTlON Miz and maryse split and maryse goes and ends biancas reign the day before she hits 100 days ???!!! @TOXlCATTRACTlON Miz and maryse split and maryse goes and ends biancas reign the day before she hits 100 days ???!!!

poodle @frenchtkos Maryse on the draft graphic ouuuu Maryse on the draft graphic ouuuu https://t.co/z4c749jBxJ

As for the superstars excluded from the graphic, they are set to become free agents. It remains to be seen if any of them will return to RAW or SmackDown in the near future. Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, and Randy Orton headline the list.

The WWE Draft 2023 may feature some surprises

The RAW after WrestleMania 39 failed to produce many surprises, leaving fans disappointed. However, that was reportedly done to save them for the WWE Draft. Several NXT stars are set to be drafted to RAW or SmackDown.

They include Bron Breakker, Cameron Grimes, Tyler Bate, Pretty Deadly, and Roxanne Perez, with many others also reportedly being considered. The main roster could use an injection of viable stars near the top of the card, so things are looking exciting.

It will be interesting to see which NXT stars succeed on RAW and SmackDown, especially after the recent successes of Solo Sikoa, Gunther, and to a lesser extent, Damage CTRL.

What surprises do you want to see in the WWE Draft? Let us know in the comments section below!

