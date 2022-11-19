"My claim to fame growing up" - Famous athlete claims WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart dated his mom

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart allegedly dated former ice hockey player Jay Rosehill's mother in his younger years.

The Hitman has had several romances over the past few decades. The 65-year-old has been married three times. In 1982, he tied the knot with his first wife, Julie Smadu. Nevertheless, their marriage ended 20 years later. In 2004, he married his second wife, Cinzia Rota. However, they got divorced in 2007. Three years later, the former WWE Champion tied the knot with his current wife, Stephanie Washington.

During the latest episode of The Nation Network's Leafs Morning Take, Rosehill revealed that Bret Hart dated his mother when the Hall of Famer was a young man in Calgary.

"Well, I just wanted to mention, you brought up Bret Hart, my claim to fame growing up my whole life was that my mom dated Bret Hart for about two dates and, yeah, I tell everybody that growing up because he was my favorite," he said. (12:11 - 12:24)

Check out the video below:

Bret Hart named a former WWE Superstar as the greatest villain ever. Check out his comments here.

Bret Hart enjoyed punching former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

In 1984, Bret Hart joined the Stamford-based company. He spent 13 years there, during which time he won five WWF/E Championships. However, he left in 1997 following the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident.

In a recent interview with Tim "Hann" Rivera, The Hitman named his two favorite WWE matches.

"My favorite match is actually almost a tie. I think it's the Stone Cold [Steve Austin] WrestleMania 13 [match], but I also love the Iron Man Match I had with Shawn Michaels. They're like really close." [1:02 – 1:14]

Bret Hart said punching Vince McMahon was "probably the greatest thing" he ever did. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Leafs Morning Take and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes