Naomi sends a heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Naomi recently took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to former colleague Saraya (fka Paige).

Saraya recently made her return to the squared circle after retiring from the in-ring competition in 2018 due to an injury. After working in several non-wrestling roles in WWE for years, she announced her departure from the company in June 2022.

The former Divas Champion recently made her debut for AEW at Grand Slam in Queens, New York. She returned to action at AEW: Full Gear, where she defeated Britt Baker in a singles match.

Saraya recently posted a picture on Twitter that also caught Naomi's attention. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was quick to respond to the post, along with a message.

"Sis you will always be THAT GIRL," she tweeted.

Check out the post below:

Fans are eagerly waiting for Naomi to return to WWE

It has been over six months since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company due to an issue with the creative direction of the women's tag team division. The duo's actions resulted in them getting suspended indefinitely and getting stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The pair have stayed off the wrestling radar since the incident. However, they have been busy with non-wrestling ventures and were spotted at the New York Fashion Week and She-Hulk premiere.

While many expected the pair to return after Triple H took control of the company's creative department, that has not been the case. Sasha Banks has even removed all WWE references from her social handle and recently applied for several trademarks, which could indicate that she may be embarking on a new business venture.

Naomi, meanwhile, was recently spotted with current NXT star Elektra Lopez. The Glow also sent a heartfelt message to Sasha Banks after the Boss posted an emotional clip on Instagram.

"Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle. You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice. @themercedesvarnado you are and will fulfill all the dreams you envision," wrote Naomi.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the former Women's Tag Team Champions' return for the last few months. While certain reports have indicated that the duo could soon make a comeback, there is no definite update on their future.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Poll : 0 votes