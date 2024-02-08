Naomi sends a message to John Cena

WWE Superstar Naomi has shared a message on John Cena's social media post about the photoshopped image of Drake following his controversial private video leak.

The internet went berserk recently after a leaked video showcased explicit content of the 37-year-old Canadian rapper. Since The Cenation Leader is no stranger to the meme world, he shared a hilarious unexplained picture of replacing Drake's face with WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, holding a snake.

The 16-time World Champion's Instagram post has drawn a lot of attention from the wrestling world, and the current WWE Superstar Naomi also joined the party.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion seemingly couldn't stop laughing at what she witnessed in Cena's post wherein Drake's face was latched on Jake "The Snake" Roberts' body.

"Bye lol," she wrote.

Checkout the screenshot of the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's comment below:

Naomi's response to John Cena.

John Cena replaces Brock Lesnar on WWE 2K24 cover

WWE recently launched the first look of the WWE 2K24 gameplay on their YouTube and social media handles.

In the video, the latest clip of "Forty Years of WrestleMania" was revealed at the end, and Brock Lesnar was removed from the cover. The disturbing lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE had a reference to a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. It did not include Lesnar's name, but it sparked concerns about The Beast Incarnate, and now he's being removed from everywhere.

Due to the same, Bron Breakker also reportedly filled his place at the 2024 Royal Rumble, and Lesnar was erased from the SuperCard game. Previously, the former WWE Champion was featured with a much bigger starring role on the 2K24's "Forty Years of WrestleMania" cover.

However, WWE has officially removed Brock Lesnar and gave John Cena a lead-starring role on the cover of "Forty Years of WrestleMania."

Check out the video by WWE below:

As of now, there are no whispers about The Leader of Cenation showing up at this year's 'Mania. However, fans want Cena to return to "teach" The Rock how to put other WWE Superstars over amid Cody Rhodes giving up his WrestleMania 40 main event spot against Roman Reigns.

