Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and more react to Seth Rollins' rare personal update

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently shared a rare personal update on social media to wish his wife, Becky Lynch, a happy birthday. Several names in the world of professional wrestling reacted to the social media post.

Former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch turned 37 on January 30. Before the Royal Rumble, The Man was involved in a feud with long-time rival Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force defeated Lynch in a highly anticipated singles match on the Day 1 edition of RAW.

The two continued their rivalry through promos heading into the premium live event. However, on the latest episode of the red brand, Jax turned her attention to Rhea Ripley, as she attacked the Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, The Man addressed her not winning the Royal Rumble Match in a backstage interview on the January 29 edition of WWE's Monday night show.

On the occasion of her birthday, Seth Rollins took to Instagram to wish and show his appreciation for Becky Lynch. The Visionary posted multiple pictures of his wife and shared a heartwarming message:

"To my partner, my wife, my best friend… To the greatest to ever do it Happy Birthday! Love always, Your biggest fan (and the luckiest man alive) @beckylynchwwe," wrote Rollins.

Several popular names, including Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Mandy Rose, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sami Zayn, among several others, reacted to the Instagram post by dropping a like. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Katana Chance commented on the post.

Here is a screenshot of the reactions to the Instagram post:

Screengrab of reactions to Seth Rollins' Instagram post.

Seth Rollins wants to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes made history on January 27 as he became the first person since Stone Cold Steve Austin to win the Royal Rumble match two years in a row, who did the same in 1997 and 1998. During the post-show press conference, The American Nightmare revealed he wants to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins interrupted Rhodes' promo and proposed a potential match between the two superstars instead. He asked Cody Rhodes to face him instead of The Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which title Rhodes ultimately challenges for at the Show of Shows. With The American Nightmare determined to complete his story this time around, the Road to WrestleMania promises to be intriguing.

Who do you think Cody Rhodes should choose to face at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here