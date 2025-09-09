New addition to the WWE active roster page

Triple H has revamped and strengthened the WWE roster since taking over the helm. The Game recently did the unthinkable and brought back one name that wrestling fans have been clamoring for years - AJ Lee.WWE has now confirmed the ongoing rumors regarding her status.The Black Widow resurfaced during the closing moments of SmackDown in Chicago last week, taking out Becky Lynch. She took her Women's Intercontinental Championship in her possession and skipped around the ring to make things personal with her.AJ Lee showed up on RAW tonight and cut an emotional promo, in which she talked about her personal mental health journey. But before she could continue, the former Divas Champion was interrupted by Becky Lynch.The Man demanded AJ Lee return her IC Title, but the Geek Goddess dared her to get in the ring and take it from her. Of course, the Irishwoman refused to get in the ring and called out her husband, Seth Rollins.AJ eventually decided to give up the belt if Becky agreed to a mixed tag team match at WrestlePalooza.As Seth Rollins entered the ring to take the title, CM Punk sneaked up from behind and attempted a GTS. But the Visionary managed to escape and finally agreed to face the power couple on September 20.This will mark AJ Lee's first match back in over a decade. Since her video of putting pen to paper on a new WWE deal has surfaced online, fans have been wondering about the nature of her contract.Rumor has it that she has signed a multi-year, full-time agreement, which suggests that she is here to stay for the long run.WWE has now officially added her to the current Superstar section of the roster page.You can check out the screenshot below:AJ Lee's WWE return smashed social media recordsAJ Lee's WWE return on SmackDown garnered 120 million views across all social media platforms in just 24 hours.The Geek Goddess took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude to her fans and said this run would be dedicated to them.&quot;Thank you for watching, for all the messages, love, and hilarious posts. My wonderful weirdos, you’ve been here since Day One and had my back for a decade. This run is for you,” AJ Lee wrote on Instagram. AJ and Punk are advertised to go face-to-face with Becky and Rollins on Monday Night RAW next week. Will the power couples come to blows before their epic showdown at Wrestlepalooza on September 20? Only time will tell.