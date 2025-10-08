New member of Solo Sikoa's MFT in WWE

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 08, 2025 05:03 GMT
My Family Tree (Image Credits: wwe.com)
My Family Tree (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Solo Sikoa's My Family Tree continues to grow on SmackDown. A female WWE star has now teased joining the group.

Ad

The Street Champion of the Island has spent the last few months building a formidable faction, a sub-group of the Bloodline called My Family Tree. The group consists of four members - JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, and the leader, Solo Sikoa.

Since losing his United States Championship to Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa has been reintroducing the members of his faction to the WWE Universe through backstage vignettes.

During the October 3 episode of SmackDown, Sikoa said, 'Something is missing' from MFT, and once he has that missing part, the entire roster would be on notice. Fans have since been speculating on the fifth and final member of the My Family Tree.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Tama Tonga, who has been out of action since April, could reunite with Solo Sikoa. Interestingly, a fan on X pitched the idea of Penina Tuilaepa, a runner-up of WWE LFG Season Two, joining the group by sharing a photoshopped image.

Tuilaepa responded to the fan with the following tweet:

Ad

For those unaware, she is a former rugby player of Samoan descent. WWE recently filed a trademark for her new name - PJ Vasa.

Although she failed to secure an NXT contract, she is destined for big things.

Ex-WWE writer called out over Solo Sikoa's booking

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, former head writer Vince Russo slammed the creative for poor booking of Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

Ad
"It's comical to me that now we're doing Solo Sikoa and his whole group, now we're doing vignettes on these guys, and now, we're introducing these guys. How many months after the fact? Isn't that the first thing you're supposed to do? Shouldn't we have had Solo introduce these guys one by one before we saw them as a group? That right there just tells you they have no clue what they're doing. You don't give these guys introductions after you've seen them on television for six months. That doesn't make any sense."
Ad

Rikishi also aired his frustration and blamed the creative for wasting his son's United States Championship run.

Will Solo Sikoa bounce back before 2025 ends? Only time will tell.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications