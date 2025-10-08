Solo Sikoa's My Family Tree continues to grow on SmackDown. A female WWE star has now teased joining the group.The Street Champion of the Island has spent the last few months building a formidable faction, a sub-group of the Bloodline called My Family Tree. The group consists of four members - JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, and the leader, Solo Sikoa.Since losing his United States Championship to Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa has been reintroducing the members of his faction to the WWE Universe through backstage vignettes.During the October 3 episode of SmackDown, Sikoa said, 'Something is missing' from MFT, and once he has that missing part, the entire roster would be on notice. Fans have since been speculating on the fifth and final member of the My Family Tree.Tama Tonga, who has been out of action since April, could reunite with Solo Sikoa. Interestingly, a fan on X pitched the idea of Penina Tuilaepa, a runner-up of WWE LFG Season Two, joining the group by sharing a photoshopped image.Tuilaepa responded to the fan with the following tweet:For those unaware, she is a former rugby player of Samoan descent. WWE recently filed a trademark for her new name - PJ Vasa.Although she failed to secure an NXT contract, she is destined for big things.Ex-WWE writer called out over Solo Sikoa's bookingSpeaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, former head writer Vince Russo slammed the creative for poor booking of Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.&quot;It's comical to me that now we're doing Solo Sikoa and his whole group, now we're doing vignettes on these guys, and now, we're introducing these guys. How many months after the fact? Isn't that the first thing you're supposed to do? Shouldn't we have had Solo introduce these guys one by one before we saw them as a group? That right there just tells you they have no clue what they're doing. You don't give these guys introductions after you've seen them on television for six months. That doesn't make any sense.&quot;Rikishi also aired his frustration and blamed the creative for wasting his son's United States Championship run.Will Solo Sikoa bounce back before 2025 ends? Only time will tell.