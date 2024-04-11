New WWE champion reveals how he broke character in the crowd when Cody Rhodes won at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes can finally call himself WWE Champion, seventeen years after his debut in the sports entertainment giant. During the post-match celebrations at WrestleMania XL, his mentor Randy Orton, among other contemporaries and legends, celebrated in the ring with him.

Like The American Nightmare, 41-year-old WWE star Damian Priest also won his first world title on the grand stage Sunday night. He cashed-in immediately following the opening contest. Priest recently revealed that he was in the crowd watching the main event match as well.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest had no words to describe the gratitude he felt as some video clips were shown of fans reacting to his Money in the Bank cash-in. Furthermore, when asked about his own when Cody Rhodes won in the main event, Priest broke character to share what he actually did:

"So, pulling the curtain a little bit, I actually went out into the crowd to watch that. I felt like, I started to watch it in the locker room, and then I sort of knew. Actually, I was with Bubba Ray Dudley. We were like, 'Let's go,' and we went into the crowd," Priest revealed. "People were focused and, I'll tell you what, when that gong hit, I was jumping up and down like every other fan. [From 1:03:10 to 1:03:48]

The World Heavyweight Champion concluded by admitting that Cody's win was earned, and that he applauded Rhodes after he pinned Roman Reigns 1-2-3.

Damian Priest wanted to face his idol, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, at WrestleMania

During an interview by CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri two years ago, Damian Priest was asked about his dream WrestleMania moment.

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after scoring one last victory at The Showcase of Immortals against AJ Styles. His retirement ceremony was hosted at Survivor Series later that year. Priest disclosed that he would have loved to face The Phenom on the grand stage:

"If it was in a different era - standing, holding a title on my shoulders with the lying body of The Undertaker [below him], but out of respect. Obviously, he's my idol, means the world to me. Being able to have a moment at WrestleMania with him, winning the big one to go off the air, that would be special."

Forming The Judgment Day in 2022 is what put Damian Priest on the map. He now holds the coveted prize of RAW. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley retained the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch last weekend, extending her reign, as of this writing, to 373 days and counting.

