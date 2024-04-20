Nia Jax reacts to AEW star's heartbreaking update

WWE and AEW stars frequently open The Forbidden Door on social media by interacting with each other. Nia Jax has just reacted to a heartwarming update from a fellow wrestler.

The Irresistible Force has been friends with Saraya for years, going back to the latter's days as Paige in WWE. One of Saraya's brothers is Zak Knight, who was signed to work for AEW and ROH several months back. Zak recently returned home to the UK to reunite with his family, which Saraya publicly reacted to today while also thanking Tony Khan.

Jax took to X to respond to the heartwarming post made by Knight. She included just four emojis as her caption to the post.

"[face filled with tears emoji x 2] [purple heart emoji x 2]," Nia Jax wrote.

Zodiac Zak publicly responded to Jax's message with a red heart emoji. He finally made his All Elite in-ring debut last Friday, defeating Angelo Parker on Rampage. Knight's AEW debut came after he won four ROH matches from December to April. His Ring of Honor victories came against Peter Avalon, Jon Cruz, Aaron Solo, and Alvin Alvarez.

Nia Jax was open to AEW before returning to WWE

Nia Jax's first WWE run ended in September 2021. She did not return to the ring until the 2023 Royal Rumble, but she didn't make her full-time comeback until September 2023.

After working the Rumble but before her full-time return, Jax did a K&S Virtual Signing with fans and was asked if she'd consider joining AEW. She mentioned still being friends with Saraya and meeting Nyla Rose for the first time.

"I actually would. I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would. I'm really good friends with Saraya, I love what she's doing there. I recently met Nyla Rose. It would be kind of cool and add something different," Nia Jax said. [H/T to Fightful]

Jax has not held WWE gold since returning to the company in the fall of 2023. She is a one-time former RAW Women's Champion and a two-time former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

