Nic Nemeth sends eight-word message to former WWE Champion

Many longtime fans of WWE are well aware of the work Nic Nemeth put into his performances and top storylines during his tenure with the pro-wrestling juggernaut.

A section of the WWE Universe even cites Dolph Ziggler as one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of boots. For The Show Off, that sentiment rings true in the case of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

On Ric Flair's 75th birthday, February 25, Nic Nemth called the Nature Boy the "greatest of all time" while sending birthday wishes to the legend:

"Happy Birthday to the greatest of all time, "SLICK RIC"," Nemeth wrote on Instagram.

Nic Nemeth's Instagram story

Ric Flair may have wrestled his final match in 2022, but the Nature Boy still makes appearances in the wrestling world. He is currently signed to a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, and is seen alongside Sting on television. The latter is scheduled to wrestle his career-final match on March 3, 2024, at AEW Revolution.

Nic Nemeth reveals Vince McMahon inadvertently played a part in creating iconic WWE ringname

Perhaps for the rest of his life, Nic Nemeth will be remembered best as Dolph Ziggler. Nic implied on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast recently that Vince McMahon accidentally said Dolph Ziggler, which led to the latter's name getting official. He gave an elaborate anecdote of his first meeting with the founder of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Nemeth's rivalry with Alberto Del Rio is one of the most important ones of his career. It is during their feud the iconic Money in the Bank cash-in happened. Del Rio was released by the company in 2016.

After getting released by the Stamford-based promotion, Nemeth reunited with Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez.

While the former World Heavyweight Champion has gas left in the tank, and his TNA run is still in its early stages, the former WWE Superstar's career in the pro-wrestling juggernaut as Dolph Ziggler was truly remarkable in the eyes of longtime fans. It remains to be seen if he will ever return to his previous stomping grounds, and possibly get inducted into the Hall of Fame.