Nick Aldis announces WWE icon is returning to SmackDown

The WWE SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, dropped a bombshell announcement ahead of Friday Night Show this week.He revealed the entire lineup for SmackDown, featuring the return of 17-time World Champion John Cena.Time is running out for The Cenation Leader, as he only has 11 dates remaining on his retirement tour that will cap off with his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.The WWE Universe still has nearly four months to enjoy the greatness of John Cena. The Franchise Player has been absent since the August 8, 2025, edition of SmackDown after SummerSlam.Fresh off losing his Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes, John Cena addressed the elephant in the room - Brock Lesnar, who laid him out upon his return at The Biggest Party of the Summer.The two men are rumored to face each other at Wrestlepalooza this September. But before that, John Cena has a Logan Paul problem. The two will battle for the first time in a singles match at Clash in Paris on August 31.As WWE prepares to kick off its international tour tomorrow night, Nick Aldis announced that John Cena will be returning to the blue brand. This will be his last appearance in Dublin, Ireland.Elsewhere on the show, Charlotte Flair will go one-on-one with Piper Niven. Meanwhile, MFT will compete against The Street Profits in a tag team match, with both teams in contention for The Wyatt Sicks' titles.Speaking of which, The Miz and Carmelo Hayes will face Motor City Machine Guns. And last but not least, Aleister Black will lock horns with R-Truth.John Cena opens up about retiring from WWESpeaking on The Good Morning America, John Cena explained why it's time for him to hang up his wrestling boots once and for all.&quot;You know what, it's not bad. It is time to step away, for sure. I'm noticing all the lights on the dash of like 'check engine, low tire.' It's time to step away. But as we get into this last final run, these last 11 dates, I feel pretty good, pretty much... It is time to go in for maintenance, yes.&quot;It remains to be seen what he will have to say tomorrow night, just days before his highly anticipated clash against Logan Paul in France.