Nick Aldis possibly confirms WWE star may never wrestle again

Nick Aldis appears to have all but confirmed the end of WWE Superstar's in-ring career. The SmackDown General Manager hinted at Kevin Owens' future.

The Prizefighter dropped a bombshell announcement on SmackDown last night when he announced that he has been dealing with a 'pretty serious' neck injury for the last four months.

However, it wasn't until this week that he found out he needed neck surgery. The timing of his injury couldn't be worse, as he was set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. The scheduled match is now off the table, leaving The Viper's role at The Show of Shows up in the air.

As for Owens, he said he was unsure when he would be fortunate enough to get back in the ring again.

Nick Aldis subtly spoiled that Kevin Owens may never be able to wrestle again. Although he didn't name-drop Owens, his promo came off as if he was talking about KO.

Here's what the WWE SmackDown General Manager had to say last night:

"In this industry, there's a fine line between coming back next week, like everything's fine, and finding out that potentially you may never set foot in this ring again. It's a cliche, but there's a reason that we say, 'Don't try this at home,'" Aldis said.

When did Kevin Owens get injured in WWE?

Speaking on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Kevin Owens revealed that he jacked up his neck during a regular match back in January this year.

The Prizefighter went into detail about what measures he took to find out the seriousness of the injury.

"In January [2025], I had a match, and in the match, two things happened that really jarred my neck, and that's when the issue started. So, I knew there was something, and then we ended up doing the MRI this week and found out that it's serious. I think that match in January is what did it because I had an MRI a month before, and everything looked fine," Owens said.

Neck injuries are often seen as career-ending for wrestlers. Bigwigs like Edge, Paige, Sting, Daniel Bryan, and Steve Austin, just to name a few, have lost several years of their careers after neck injuries.

Of course, they all came back but on a relatively lighter schedule. Will Kevin Owens make a miraculous return? Only time will tell. As for now, fans may have very well seen the last of him in a WWE ring.

He last wrestled his best friend Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber in front of their home crowd of Canada.

