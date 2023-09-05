Nikki Bella, Kelly Kelly, and more stars praise WWE legend following Payback

Nikki Bella, Kelly Kelly, and more stars have taken to social media to praise a WWE legend following their match at Payback.

Trish Stratus competed in a brutal Steel Cage match at WWE Payback against Becky Lynch. The match kicked off the show and set the tone for the entire night. Lynch and Stratus beat the tar out of each other, but eventually, it was The Man who emerged victorious.

The Hall of Famer shared on social media that a Steel Cage match was on her bucket list and thanked the WWE Universe following the bout.

Former WWE Superstars The Bella Twins, Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank), MLW star Mandy Leon, and more reacted to Trish Stratus' post and congratulated her on her great match against Becky Lynch at Payback.

Stars send messages to Stratus after Payback.

Trish Stratus comments on her future in WWE

Trish Stratus recently commented on her future in the company after her Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch at Payback.

The rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch went on for far too long but had a satisfying conclusion at the PLE this past Saturday night. Stratus and Lynch spent months in a rivalry, and The Man finally came out on top by defeating the Hall of Famer in a Steel Cage match at Payback.

In an interview with the New York Post ahead of Payback, the 47-year-old noted that she has unfinished business in the company. Status was asked about having matches with younger stars on the roster, and she noted that not everyone has thanked her yet.

“Not everyone has said, ‘Thank you Trish’ yet, right?” she said. “So I got some work to do.” [H/T: NY Post]

Becky Lynch previously stated that she planned on sending Stratus home for good following their bout at Payback. It will be fascinating to see if Stratus begins a new rivalry moving forward on RAW.

