Nikki Bella sends heartfelt message ahead of WWE RAW; Trish Stratus reacts

Nikki Bella shared a heartfelt message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW and Trish Stratus reacted. Both Hall of Famers competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month.

Bella made her return to the promotion as the 30th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. However, Charlotte Flair also made her return from injury during the 'Rumble and emerged victorious to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Famer took to her Instagram today to share a heartfelt message following her Royal Rumble appearance, along with several photographs, and you can check them out in her post below.

"Goodness the last two weeks! 🥹🫶🏼🦅✨💋 Over here on Cloud 9!! God is good! Make sure to check out the last few episodes of @thenikkiandbrieshow I dropped a solo episode about the Rumble and we have a great Super Bowl episode too! Btw I just want 20 slides of all your reactions! Still watching them all from the Rumble! Oh my Bella Army!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Trish Stratus reacted to Bella's message and noted that it was great seeing her at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

"Loved seeing you sis!!!❤️," Stratus wrote.

Stratus reacts to Bella's message. [Image credit: Screenshot of Stratus' reaction to Bella's Instagram post]

Nikki Bella had not wrestled since the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2022 before her appearance at the PLE on February 1.

Nikki Bella calls out several WWE stars following Royal Rumble return

Former Divas Champion Nikki Bella called out several stars following her Royal Rumble appearance.

In a backstage interview following the Women's Royal Rumble Match, the veteran sent a message to multiple popular stars. She noted that she had unfinished business with Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan, and also wanted to humble the Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.

"There are a lot of people. There are parts me of that have unfinished business, long business, with Charlotte Flair, but also Liv Morgan. It's great to see some of my girls back here. We still have Naomi and Nattie. I've never caused chaos to Bayley, that someone I've really been loving. I kind of want to kick her off her high horse is Chelsea Green," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Brie Bella also recently teased a potential return to the ring. It will be fascinating to see if The Bella Twins reunite in WWE sometime down the line.

