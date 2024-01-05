Nikki Bella, Trinity Fatu, and others react to huge career update from Dolph Ziggler following WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler provided a huge update on his future after getting released from the global juggernaut. The same caught the attention of many notable names in the pro wrestling world, such as Nikki Bella, Trinity Fatu, and Karrion Kross, among others.

The Showoff was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly two decades, and many considered him to be a WWE lifer. However, the star was shockingly released from his contract last year in September following the Endeavor merger. He won the World Heavyweight Championship twice, along with other titles, during his run with the company.

Dolph, now going by his real name, Nic Nemeth, showed up at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18 event recently. He had a confrontation with David Finlay after his IWGP Global Championship win, and the duo looks set to collide soon.

Nemeth also showed a glimpse of his new character after the incident through a post on social media, which grabbed the attention of many others who are or were part of the pro wrestling business. Nikki Bella, Trinity Fatu, Kofi Kingston, and Karrion Kross were among those who shared their thoughts on the star's new journey.

Stars' reactions to Ziggler's new post!

Dolph Ziggler worked with a WWE legend following his release from the company

Dolph Ziggler's 19-year tenure with WWE ended in September last year as the star was released from his contract soon after the company's merger with UFC was made official.

While he stayed away from the squared circle for some time due to non-compete, the Showoff was busy with other non-wrestling ventures, especially stand-up comedy. The two-time World Heavyweight Champion revealed during a Q&A that he has been working with Mick Foley, doing his comedy routine as part of the legend's "Nice Day" tour.

Ziggler will wrestle in his first match since WWE release on January 6. The Showoff is set to debut for the World Wrestling Council (WWC) against Ray González.

Are you excited to see Dolph Ziggler return to action? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts!