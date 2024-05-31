Nikki Cross recently seen working for promotion outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross has been spotted working with another promotion. The former RAW Women's Champion has not competed in a match in 207 days.

The veteran has not been in action since the November 6, 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW. However, she has been rumored to be a part of a stable set to debut for the Stamford-based promotion.

She was seen working with Glasgow Pro Wrestling Asylum today, which is the official training school of Insane Championship Wrestling. GPWA thanked Cross for giving a seminar to their students on social media today and you can check it out in the post below.

"Tonight we were joined by @WWE Superstar @WWENikkiCross for a special seminar for #GPWA students - Thank you Nikki!" tweeted GPWA.

During her time away from the company, Nikki Cross has been studying to become a doctor. She is pursuing her PhD and is hoping to become Dr. Nicola Glencross (real name) in the years to come.

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross discusses being part of the Sanity faction

Nikki Cross recently opened up about her time in the Sanity faction and shared that she learned a lot from her stablemates.

Cross' husband and former WWE star Killian Dain, along with Alexander Wolfe, and Eric Young were her stablemates in the faction. She is the only star remaining from the faction on the company's roster.

Speaking with Love Wrestling Interviews last year, the veteran stated that being part of Sanity was the most fun she's had in her wrestling career. She also learned a lot from her stablemates, who are individuals she's very close to in her personal life as well.

"For me, sAnitY was the most fun I have ever had in my career. I had Eric Young, who is like this crazy uncle. I had my husband, Killian Dain. Getting to work with my husband was really fun. I had my best friend, Alexander Wolfe. So for me, sAnitY was the most fun I've ever had in my career. I learned so much from those three men. They taught me so much and I learned so much. So for me, it's just a time I look really fondly on and it helped me grow as a performer. So I would never want to forget that." [From 5:56 - 6:30]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Nikki Cross captured the RAW Women's Championship while portraying the Nikki A.S.H. character. Only time will tell if the 35-year-old will be returning to WWE television any time soon.

